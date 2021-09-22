President Joe Biden wasn’t impressed by the remnants of White House life left behind by Donald Trump when he explored the residence after the inauguration, according to Peril, the new book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

“Trump’s existence permeated the White House, even the residence,” they wrote, per an excerpt cited by ABC News. “One night, Biden wandered into a room where a huge video screen covered the wall. To relax, Trump used to upload programs to virtually play the world’s most famous golf courses.”

Biden’s reaction to the former president’s “toys”?

“What a fucking asshole,” he said, according to the book.

Peril also noted that Bidden and his advisers try to avoid using Trump’s name. Biden has admitted as much publicly, saying at a town hall event in February that he was “tired of talking about Donald Trump.”

“Look, for four years all that’s been in the news is Trump,” Biden said. “The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people.”

Later in the event, Biden refused to use Trump’s name when it came up, referring to him only as “the former guy,” a nickname that’s stuck on social media.