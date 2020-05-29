One day. Two very contrasting tweets.

Presumptive Democratic 2020 nominee Joe Biden on Thursday pointed out how, on the same day in October 2019, he was warning on Twitter about the United States’ lack of preparedness for a pandemic while President Donald Trump was posting some head-scratching advice for Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“Two tweets from the same day in October,” tweeted Biden with screenshots of the posts:

Two tweets from the same day in October. pic.twitter.com/rsSslLCsTW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 28, 2020

Indeed, Biden did on October 25 call for “leadership that builds public trust, focuses on real threats, and mobilizes the world to stop outbreaks before reach our shores.”

We are not prepared for a pandemic. Trump has rolled back progress President Obama and I made to strengthen global health security. We need leadership that builds public trust, focuses on real threats, and mobilizes the world to stop outbreaks before they reach our shores. https://t.co/1qqpgayUEX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 25, 2019

Trump, meanwhile, was whining about the swipe function on the iPhone:

To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

Biden lamented in a later tweet Thursday that the coronavirus crisis “didn’t have to be this bad.”

The hard truth is that this crisis didn’t have to be this bad. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 28, 2020

Biden’s campaign has this week hammered Trump with multiple tweets and attack ads, as the nationwide death toll from the pandemic topped 100,000.

Trump continues to face criticism for initially downplaying the threat of the pandemic and then dithering with his response.

Every day Donald Trump proves how unfit he is to lead our nation. pic.twitter.com/zymzZw8619 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 28, 2020

Nearly 100,000 lives have been lost, and tens of millions are out of work.



Meanwhile, the president spent his day golfing. pic.twitter.com/H1BVNtgVjA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 24, 2020