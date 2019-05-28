Joe Biden Tackles Education In First Major Policy Proposal Of 2020 Campaign

A month after he officially announced he would run for president, Joe Biden has entered the 2020 Democratic policy wars.

On Tuesday, the former vice president and current Democratic front-runner released a wide-ranging education plan, which includes proposals to raise teachers’ pay and offer universal pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds.

By comparison, the central pillar of Biden’s education proposal is a threefold increase in federal funding for the Title I program, through which he would raise public school teachers’ pay and institute universal pre-kindergarten. Title I schools have a large percentage of students from low-income families.

The Biden campaign said it hopes that increase in Title I spending would help reduce the funding gap between overwhelmingly white and predominantly non-white school districts, which has reached an estimated $23 billion.

The campaign put forward a number of other education ideas as well, including reinstating the Obama administration’s Department of Education guidance to legally pursue desegregation and providing grants to school districts for the purpose of diversifying schools.

Additionally, the campaign said Biden hopes to create a program where teachers can make extra money by coaching and mentoring other teachers, increase federal funding for special education, double the number of guidance counselors and health professionals at schools, improve public school buildings through infrastructure legislation, and make it easier for educators to pay off their student loans (when asked, the campaign did not immediately offer specifics as to how).

The campaign released the proposal ahead of a Tuesday night town hall with Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, in Houston.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.