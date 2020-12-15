The Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden’s 2020 election win on Monday and the comedians of late night TV had a blast mocking what was the latest defeat for for President Donald Trump.

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden turned one of Trump’s tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine back on him, later suggesting Trump’s only option now was to go limp like a toddler and flail around on the floor.

“At this point Joe Biden has won the election so many times he’s our 46th president through 51st president,” joked “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, referencing Trump’s many, many failed legal challenges aimed at overturning the result.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah warned what Trump could try next to steal the election:

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon said the news was exciting for people who’d missed the “previous 75 times” Trump had lost:

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers, meanwhile, mocked Trump’s math ability: