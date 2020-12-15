ENTERTAINMENT

Late Night Hosts Cheer The Latest In A Long Line Of Defeats For Donald Trump

Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden celebrated the Electoral College's confirmation of Joe Biden's election win.

The Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden’s 2020 election win on Monday and the comedians of late night TV had a blast mocking what was the latest defeat for for President Donald Trump.

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden turned one of Trump’s tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine back on him, later suggesting Trump’s only option now was to go limp like a toddler and flail around on the floor.

“At this point Joe Biden has won the election so many times he’s our 46th president through 51st president,” joked “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, referencing Trump’s many, many failed legal challenges aimed at overturning the result.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah warned what Trump could try next to steal the election:

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon said the news was exciting for people who’d missed the “previous 75 times” Trump had lost:

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers, meanwhile, mocked Trump’s math ability:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Celebrities Joe Biden Elections