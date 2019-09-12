AP Photo/David J. Phillip Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at the presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston.

HOUSTON ― After two debates that did not feature the leading Democratic presidential candidates all on one stage, Thursday’s showdown finally felt like a real debate, with establishment front-runner Joe Biden sparring with the progressive challengers close at his heels in the polls, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), as well as other moderates in the race.

The 10 candidates ditched the introductory boilerplate and dived straight into their differences on health care and the economy, executing veiled shots at each other they’ve telegraphed for weeks. But the highly anticipated face-off between Biden, Warren, and Sanders, the three polling leaders in the race, never really came to a head beyond one exchange on health care.

“How are we going to pay for it?” Biden asked moments after the debate began, referring to the universal health care plan backed by both Sanders and Warren. “I want to hear that tonight. My distinguished friend, the senator on my left, has not indicated how she pays for it,” he said, referring to Warren.

“The senator says she’s for Bernie. Well, I’m for Barack,” the former vice president added, name-dropping former President Barack Obama.

Warren responded by saying “we all owe a huge debt to President Obama,” who remains overwhelmingly popular among the Democratic electorate, and explained that she planned to make the richest individuals pay for her plan. Sanders, who has made his “Medicare for All” plan the signature feature of his candidacy, also made sure not to miss a dig at Biden.

“Let us be clear, Joe, in the United States of America, we are spending twice as much per capita on health care as the Canadians or any other major country on earth,” Sanders said.

Biden’s campaign previewed his attacks in the days leading up to the debate as advisers repeatedly argued that Democrats should select a nominee able to offer “more than plans,” a reference to Warren’s most popular line on the campaign trail, “I have a plan for that.”

Warren, meanwhile, took swipes of her own ahead of the debate that were widely seen as focusing on Biden. On the campaign trail, he repeatedly touted how she is not “spending my time with high-dollar donors and with corporate lobbyists,” a reference to the former vice president’s fundraising events with well-heeled donors.

The tension between the two campaigns spilled out into the open on the eve of the debate after former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, a Biden surrogate, penned an op-ed in The Washington Post calling Warren a “hypocrite” and saying that she “didn’t have any trouble” taking his money until she swore off high-dollar fundraisers for her presidential bid this year.

Biden’s campaign told reporters on Thursday that he was not involved in the decision to publish the op-ed.

The expected fireworks between the two candidates fizzled on stage, however. Warren did not bring up the op-ed, and apart from her remarks on Medicare for All, she played it safe by focusing on her plans for the economy and taking on corruption in Washington. Biden ignored Warren’s former work and clients, continuing to make his case about “restoring the soul of America” amid the chaotic tenure of President Donald Trump.

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, meanwhile, delivered one of the sharpest attacks against Biden when he insinuated that the onetime Delaware senator’s memory might be failing him.

“Are you forgetting what you just said two minutes ago?” he said during an exchange on health care, eliciting some gasps from the audience and reprimands from several other candidates on stage.

“This is why presidential debates are becoming unwatchable,” lamented South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar agreed, chiming in with, “A house divided cannot stand.”

It was unclear, however, if the damage to Biden over the course of the night was severe enough to knock him from his front-runner perch.