Joe Biden Responds To Hecklers Like A President Should During Speech

President Joe Biden answered hecklers during his speech in Philadelphia on Thursday by reminding everyone that loud critics have their place, too. (Watch the video below.)
“They’re entitled to be outrageous,” he said. “This is a democracy.”
In an address about protecting democracy against MAGA extremists, Biden’s words drew cheers.
Protesters could be heard yelling “Fuck Joe Biden” and “Let’s go, Brandon” (a coded phrase with the same F-word sentiment), The Hill reported.
Biden noted that “democracy isn’t perfect” and acknowledged “those folks you hear on the other side there. ... They’re entitled to be outrageous. This is a democracy.”
He also zinged the hecklers. “Good manners is nothing they’ve ever suffered from, but history and common sense tell us that opportunity, liberty and justice for all are most likely to come to pass in a democracy.”
People on Twitter praised Biden’s replies, including one who wrote: “Now THAT is how it’s done.”