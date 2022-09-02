Joe Biden Responds To Hecklers Like A President Should During Speech

President Joe Biden answered hecklers during his speech in Philadelphia on Thursday by reminding everyone that loud critics have their place, too. (Watch the video below.)

“They’re entitled to be outrageous,” he said. “This is a democracy.”

In an address about protecting democracy against MAGA extremists, Biden’s words drew cheers.

Protesters could be heard yelling “Fuck Joe Biden” and “Let’s go, Brandon” (a coded phrase with the same F-word sentiment), The Hill reported.

Biden noted that “democracy isn’t perfect” and acknowledged “those folks you hear on the other side there. ... They’re entitled to be outrageous. This is a democracy.”

He also zinged the hecklers. “Good manners is nothing they’ve ever suffered from, but history and common sense tell us that opportunity, liberty and justice for all are most likely to come to pass in a democracy.”

these guys yelling "f**k Joe Biden" are kinda proving the premise of Biden's speech about unhinged and dangerous MAGAs pic.twitter.com/EMYqz3Cmfb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2022

People on Twitter praised Biden’s replies, including one who wrote: “Now THAT is how it’s done.”

President Biden’s response to loud protesters.



When protestors heckled Trump, he told his supporters to "knock the crap out of them".



When protestors heckled Biden, he said:



The thing I liked most about it was when he called out the rude MAGAts protesting nearby- “they’re entitled to be outrageous…good manners is something they’ve never suffered from..”



Such a STARK CONTRAST from what trump would’ve said. Protecting free speech! — Trump is a traitor & criminal (@burros_david) September 2, 2022

He didn't have his heckler whisked away by storm troopers, however. That is something authoritarian #Fascists do. https://t.co/0cGdwwI0Y1 — Michael D Kerrigan 🇮🇪☮️☯️🌹 (@MichelDKerrigan) September 2, 2022

So much for Biden’s supposed dementia. — Tom F (@Period_Comedy) September 2, 2022

“They’re entitled to be outrageous.” Said president Biden being the bigger man while being heckled while speaking up for democracy. 🗳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bSXVRj0FYk — Ciara Torres-Spelliscy (@ProfCiara) September 2, 2022