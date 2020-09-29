Joe Biden Comes Clean About His Favorite 'Performance Enhancers'

Joe Biden has answered baseless accusations that he would use performance enhancers for Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland.

And he did it with a “dad joke.”

On Tuesday, a conspiracy theory among President Donald Trump’s supporters sprouted suggesting that the former vice president would wear an electronic device in his ear during the first presidential debate.

According to the theory that NBC News said was pushed in a text message sent by the Trump campaign, Biden also declined to “undergo inspection for electronic ear pieces before debate.”

The Biden campaign denied the disinformation, which came just days after the president suggested drug tests to make sure Biden wasn’t using “performance enhancing drugs” for the debate.

But Biden did come clean on Tuesday afternoon on Twitter with a photo showing exactly which “performance enhancers” he used.

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

Naturally, Twitter users had their own thoughts.

Some said the choice of ice cream was no coincidence.

Jeni's Ice Creams is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, for all the Republicans attacking Biden's ice cream choice (yes, that's a thing). https://t.co/e0MIqDX4wk — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 29, 2020

That Jeni's is some real quality Ohio pandering https://t.co/nxWr0WfbiG — Theydy Doyle (@sadydoyle) September 29, 2020

Others weren’t impressed by the earphones.

we need to get joe some airpods. https://t.co/wBnu44Cd3B — Rogue P. Bigham (@jeffbigham) September 30, 2020

Some people cried conspiracy.....

There is a zero percent chance that Joe Biden wrote this tweet, or that he knows what the headphones pictured even are. https://t.co/LefDecWLYA — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) September 29, 2020

Others thought Biden’s tweet did what it was designed to do.

Others were resigned to the fact that it wouldn’t stop the disinformation campaign.

Sadly QAnon is going to have a crazypants field day with this https://t.co/PP2SVN6VAQ — Peter Olson (@Dethtron5000) September 29, 2020