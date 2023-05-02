Biden Trolls Republicans With Chart On How To Tell If They Voted For VA Benefits

President Joe Biden isn’t on social media to the extent of his predecessor, but his trolling skills seem healthy enough.

On Tuesday, the president called out Republicans in the House for passing a government funding bill last week that ― according to the White House ― could result in a 22% funding cut to the Department of Veterans Affairs if enacted.

Democrats are doing all they can to draw attention to the fact that the House bill doesn’t make a point of protecting the VA from spending cuts, while GOP members say the other party is “shamelessly lying,” according to The Hill.

Republicans argue that the legislation does not call for any specific cuts to veterans’ benefits. But as The Hill notes, it doesn’t specifically protect them either. A coalition of veterans groups have called for language in the bill that would explicitly shield the VA from cuts.

The House bill is unlikely to become law in its current form, anyway. But amid GOP claims that their legislation wouldn’t affect veterans’ benefits, Biden posted a flowchart on Twitter that tried to reframe the whole thing in a more Democrat-friendly light.

“I hear House Republicans out on TV saying they would never vote to cut veterans’ benefits,” Biden tweeted. “In case there’s any confusion, I made a little chart that could help them out.”

In case there’s any confusion, I made a little chart that could help them out. pic.twitter.com/SVvamK3KC2 — President Biden (@POTUS) May 2, 2023

Twitter users enjoyed the mockery.

An unusually clear and convincing Democratic message. https://t.co/uc6kbeLl0Q — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 2, 2023

Dark Brandon strikes again. https://t.co/AdO76QkkLn — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) May 2, 2023

One piece of the GOP bill would put 50,000 veterans on the streets https://t.co/HmoNIZKpZU https://t.co/DpAwGNaJjd — Sarah Burris 🌻 (@SarahBurris) May 2, 2023

Oh shit.



President Gramps is figuring out how to tweet properly.



Dunk on rival: ✔️

Condescending: ✔️

Accompanying image: ✔️



Keep it up! 👍 https://t.co/hbOr3pdbfH — Zeke (@Ezekiel_III) May 2, 2023

Oh shit, Dark Brandon is making flowchart memes, we've entered entirely new territory. https://t.co/AmnNH1loJi — Michael Paulauski (@mike10010100) May 2, 2023