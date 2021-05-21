Joe Biden Has Hilarious Response To Fox News Question About UFOs

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy attempted to ask Joe Biden about UFOs, and the president’s response might best be termed a “Uniformly Funny Observation.”

Doocy’s question came up because of recent comments by former President Barack Obama to talk show host James Corden that “there’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are.”

At a news conference Friday, Biden joked that he would take a question from Doocy on the condition that he “not ask me a mean one like you usually do.”

Doocy obliged.

“I think it’s interesting President Obama says that there is footage and records of objects in the skies, these unidentified aerial phenomena, and he says we don’t know exactly what they are,” Doocy said. “What do you think that it is?”

Biden offered some advice to Doocy, which was greeted with laughter and applause: “I would ask him again.”

You can see the exchange below