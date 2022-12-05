What's Hot

2,500 Dead Seals Discovered On Russia's Caspian Coast

U.S. 'Actively' Working On Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan Release From Russia

Tattoo Removal Studio Offers Freebies To Regretful Kanye West Fans

George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight Among 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees

Prince Harry Hits Out At 'Baseless' Story That Pits 'Him Against His Country'

Tampa Police Chief Put On Leave Following Badge-Flashing Episode At Traffic Stop

Russian Oil Cap Begins, Trying To Pressure Putin Over Ukraine War

Men Are Sharing The Things They 'Actually Want' For Christmas, And I'm Taking Notes

43 Stocking Stuffers That Are Almost Too Cute To Use

Kenan Thompson's Herschel Walker Is Confident About His Erection On 'SNL'

'Weekend Update's' Colin Jost Knows The Password For Dinner With Trump At Mar-A-Lago

How Sleep Experts Get Through The Day When They're Sleep-Deprived

Entertainment
Joe Biden George ClooneySacha Baron Cohenamal clooneykennedy center honors

Watch Joe Biden Launch Groan-Worthy Joke At George Clooney In White House

The president feted the Kennedy Center honorees before Sunday's ceremony.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

President Joe Biden playfully ribbed actor George Clooney Sunday at the White House before the Kennedy Center Honors. (Watch the video below.)

Biden first praised all the honorees as “an incredible group of people.”

“And we the people, we see character. We see Amal Clooney’s husband,” the president cracked.

The tease got laughs, including from the actor himself.

Clooney’s wife, Amal, is a prominent and accomplished human rights attorney.

The quip was a “version of one of Biden’s most well-worn gags,” Mediaite noted.

Biden got serious and praised the two-time Oscar winner for his activism on behalf of 9/11 victims’ families and refugees, and his support for survivors of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting and their work for gun reform.

“That’s character,” Biden said. “That’s George Clooney.”

Other honorees included singer Amy Grant, singer Gladys Knight, composer Tania Leon and the rock band U2.

The ceremony at the Kennedy Center was highlighted by a routine by Sacha Baron Cohen scorching former President Donald Trump and rapper-turned-vocal Hitler appreciator Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). There was also a public appearance by Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who was seriously injured in October by a hammer-wielding home invader.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community