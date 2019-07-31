“I do not believe you are a racist. And I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” Harris told him during the June debate. “But it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.”

The exchange quickly became the most noteworthy moment of the night, giving Harris a notable uptick in support in the weeks following the debate. Biden initially defended himself and claimed his words were taken out of context. He later said that he regretted his remarks.