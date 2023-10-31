GOP Account Attacks Joe Biden For (Checks Notes) Celebrating Halloween

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Republicans love to falsely claim there’s a war on Christmas, but it looks like the GOP is waging war on Halloween.

Or at least the way Joe Biden celebrates it.

The president and first lady invited a group of children to go trick-or-treating at the White House on Monday night — and @RNCResearch, a social media page that targets various Democratic politicians, felt obliged to post five clips of the Bidens handing out candy to kids.

The people behind the GOP account, in their infinite wisdom, somehow thought the clips would make the president look bad.

Instead, he looked human.

The first clip went after Jill Biden for explaining she was dressed up as Willow, the White House cat.

Jill Biden, Ed.D.: "So I guess you know, I'm our cat, Willow" pic.twitter.com/rYtJazfA14 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2023

The second clip attempted to make Biden look out of touch for not answering a jokey question about his costume.

"What are you going as, Mr. President? What's your costume?"



BIDEN: ............. pic.twitter.com/2PlgtGCrGN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2023

The third clip mocked the president for acting “scared” by a kid’s costume and dropping some candy.

Biden drops the candy after he is startled by a child's Halloween costume pic.twitter.com/6J5XGIBjEm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2023

The next clip made fun of Biden for looking distracted while his wife organized a picture with trick-or-treaters.

Biden is visibly confused after Jill, Ed.D., instructs him to stand for a photo pic.twitter.com/MHgSAlp1xW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2023

The RNC Research account then scrutinized Biden for pretending to eat a fake ice cream cone.

Biden grabs a taste of a child's fake ice cream cone pic.twitter.com/EtvgbHxI5y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2023

The final clip did “get” Biden a little bit since it showed him coughing into his hand before handing out more candy to kids.

Biden coughs into his hand a couple times, then goes right back to handing out candy pic.twitter.com/NMpCOQjZw3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2023

Many people on X, formerly known as Twitter, weren’t impressed with RNC Research’s “findings.”

One commenter said the clips just proved that those behind the account have “never been loved or invited to things.”

I wait for weeks and weeks for just one piece of RNC *~research~* where I can say “ehh okay that’s a fair criticism,” but time and time again it’s just instances of Sperry-clad comms people using the account to reveal they’ve never been loved or invited to things. https://t.co/3j71Nrq1Ad — Zack Brown (@ZackBrownDC) October 31, 2023

The hit is that he’s … playing with a kid? https://t.co/bVfj4R7WzF — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 31, 2023

HOLY FUCK! Joe Biden is acting silly to make a child laugh!!! Impeachment??? Treason??? Laptop???? https://t.co/7JrMWmBVFs — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) October 31, 2023

He was doing a fucking BIT https://t.co/nyDq2d2Fw9 — Tyler O’Day (TOD) (@tyleroday) October 31, 2023