‘I Don’t Know:’ Biden Says He Hasn’t Asked What Hunter Did In Ukraine

Axios: You’ve had a lot of time, isn’t this something you want to get to the bottom of?

Biden: No, because I trust my son.

Axios: When you’re vice president, isn’t there a higher standard? Don’t you need to know what’s happening with your family? Don’t you need to put down some guardrails?

Biden: No, unless there was something on its face that was wrong. There’s nothing on its face that was wrong. … You know there’s not one single bit of evidence, not one little tiny bit, to say anything done was wrong, you know that. But you keep asking me these questions.