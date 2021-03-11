Joe Biden’s Line Of The Night Shows His Biggest Difference From Donald Trump

President Joe Biden delivered his first prime-time televised address since taking office to speak about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination effort, including his plan for everyone to be eligible for a shot by May 1.
And he offered a glimmer of hope: People may begin to gather again by Independence Day... but only if everyone does their part:
“I promise I will do everything in my power, I will not relent until we beat this virus, but I need you, the American people. I need you. I need every American to do their part. That’s not hyperbole. I need you. I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn and when you can find an opportunity, and to help your family, your friends, your neighbors get vaccinated as well.”
On social media, many pointed to that moment as illustrative of the biggest contrast between Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who in 2016 declared that “I alone can fix it”:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Is it safe to see people who have gotten the coronavirus vaccine?
- What it means if your partner tests positive for COVID-19 but you don’t.
- How worried should you be about the new strains of coronavirus?
- The unexpected challenges of co-parenting during a pandemic.
- 19 things we took for granted pre-pandemic but now miss.
- Find all that and more on our coronavirus hub page.
As COVID-19 cases rise, it’s more important than ever to remain connected and informed. Join the HuffPost community today. (It’s free!)