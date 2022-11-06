Biden Snaps At 'Idiot' Protesters Branding Him A Socialist

President Joe Biden lashed out during a speech Saturday in Illinois at protesters labeling his policies “socialism” as “idiots.”

He then pointed out that Republicans are out to gut vital social service programs like Social Security that are so American that the nation has had it for 87 years.

Biden blasted the signs brandished by protesters saying “socialism sucks” outside an elementary school auditorium in Joliet where he spoke.

“I love those signs when I came in — socialism. Give me a break, what idiots,” he said to laughter and applause.

He then launched an attack on Republican plans to dismantle bedrock programs like Social Security and Medicare that Americans, including the protesters, likely rely on.

“Social security and Medicare are more than government programs; they’re a promise. ... Work hard and contribute and when the time comes, things will be easier for you,” he said in his speech. “It’s a rock-solid guarantee, an iron-clad commitment. Generations of Americans have counted on it, and it works.”

Biden warned that millions of Americans would lose health-care coverage, retirement benefits — which taxpayers fund — and other protections under congressional Republicans’ plans.

Controversial Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has said the quiet part out loud about his party’s plans to destroy Social Security and Medicare.