'A Big Circle Jerk': John Fetterman Dares Republicans To Impeach Joe Biden

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) had some blunt words for Republicans who are pushing to impeach President Joe Biden: It’ll bite you in next year’s elections.

“Go ahead. Do it, I dare you,” Fetterman said during an interview with a handful of reporters in his Capitol Hill office on Wednesday. “If you can find the votes, go ahead, because you’re going to lose. It’s a loser.”

“It would just be like a big circle jerk on the fringe right,” the senator added. “Sometimes you just gotta call their bullshit. If they’re going to threaten, then let’s see it.”

House Republicans appear to be moving toward impeaching Biden over allegations that as vice president, he used his position to aid his son Hunter, who at the time was in business with Ukrainian and Chinese nationals. So far, the investigation hasn’t turned up clear evidence linking Biden to his son’s business dealings. Even some Republicans are skeptical about the case.

“I haven’t seen any evidence at this stage to suggest he’s met the constitutional test for impeachment,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told HuffPost on Wednesday.

“Don’t we have enough on our plate?” asked Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has said the House could open an impeachment inquiry after lawmakers return from their summer recess next week. The speaker is facing pressure from a group of far-right members in his caucus to launch impeachment proceedings. One House Republican has even threatened to force a vote on ousting McCarthy as speaker if he doesn’t oblige.

“If Speaker McCarthy stands in our way, he may not have the job long,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) threatened in an interview this week.

On Wednesday, Fetterman dismissed the impact that a hypothetical impeachment would have on Biden’s prospects for reelection next year.

“Nobody would respect it. Everybody would know it’s bullshit ― including them, you know?” he said of Republicans.

“[Donald] Trump has a mug shot, and he’s been impeached twice. It really would diminish what impeachment means if they try it. They must really want to lose,” he added.