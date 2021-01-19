Joe Biden Will Swear His Oath Of Office On A Giant Family Bible

When Joe Biden is sworn in as America’s second Roman Catholic president on Wednesday, his hand will be resting on more than 100 years of his family’s history.

Biden will swear his oath of office on a 5-inch-thick Bible with a Celtic cross on the cover that has been in the family since 1893.

The president-elect told Colbert that “every important date” in the family’s history has been inscribed in this Bible ― including all the times he has been sworn in as senator and as vice president.

“It’s just been a family heirloom,” he told Colbert.

Soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden will be holding the hefty Bible during the ceremony.

“Have you been working out?” Colbert quipped during the interview.

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press Jill Biden holds the Biden family Bible as then-Vice President Joe Biden takes the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2013, in Washington.

The Biden family Bible has emerged during important moments in the president-elect’s political career. Soon after Biden was elected as a Delaware senator in November 1972, a car crash claimed the lives of his wife and 13-month-old daughter, and injured their two sons. Not wanting to leave his sons in the hospital, Biden ended up being sworn in with the family Bible from a hospital room.

Decades later, his son Beau Biden used the same Bible to swear in as Delaware’s attorney general. Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.

Associated Press Joe Biden, center, is sworn in as a senator from Delaware at a Wilmington hospital on Jan. 5, 1973. Four-year-old Beau Biden, foreground, was injured in an accident that killed his mother and sister a week before Christmas. His 2-year-old brother, Hunter, was also injured.

Biden has spoken frequently on the campaign trail about how his faith has guided him through periods of suffering.

The first Catholic president, John F. Kennedy, also used a family Bible during his inauguration. The Fitzgerald family Bible holds five handwritten pages of the family’s records.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a Baptist with family members who are Hindu and Jewish, will take the oath of office using two Bibles, according to ABC News. One belonged to the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, while the other belonged to Regina Shelton, a close family friend whom Harris thought of as a “second mother.”

When I raise my right hand and take the oath of office tomorrow, I carry with me two heroes who’d speak up for the voiceless and help those in need: Justice Thurgood Marshall and Mrs. Shelton. https://t.co/CWyN2EA7uY — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 19, 2021

The Constitution doesn’t require politicians to swear the oath of office on any specific book. Public officials have used the Quran, the Hebrew Bible or even a Kindle edition of the Constitution.

Presidents Warren G. Harding, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush have taken the oath of office with the Bible that George Washington used when he was inaugurated in 1789. President Barack Obama used Bibles that belonged to Martin Luther King Jr. and President Abraham Lincoln.

President Donald Trump used a Bible given to him by his mother and the Lincoln Bible.