President Joe Biden Promises Normalcy, Unity In Time Of Deep National Crisis

Joe Biden took his oath of office Wednesday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol well aware he has become the 46th president of the United States in a time of deep crisis. But he promised a return to something like normalcy.

“America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge,” Biden said in his address, a speech about uniting the nation after four years of Donald Trump’s governance. “Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause — the cause of democracy.”

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a ceremony that was meant to be like any other: Democrats and Republicans, after years of bitter partisanship, sat side by side, and Biden delivered a speech about unity. Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez performed.

“Unity is the path forward” from an era of “exhausting outrage” Biden said.

“Politics does not need to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path,” he promised, adding later: “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue; rural versus urban; conservative versus liberal.”

Still, the strange times loomed large.

Now-former President Trump was not in attendance, breaking with long-standing tradition. Former Vice President Mike Pence did attend the event, as the representative of an administration that was perhaps even more isolated from Washington’s inner circle at the end than it was when Trump came into power.

Biden delivered his speech to a National Mall emptied by the coronavirus pandemic and fortified by layers of fencing and thousands of National Guard members. Just two weeks ago, the same stage from which Biden swore his oath was being scaled by Trump-supporting insurrectionists, who broke into the Capitol building threatening to harm congressional leaders.

Instead of hosting massive crowds, the National Mall was filled with tens of thousands of American flags on Wednesday. The nearly 200,000 flags were intended to represent the Americans who were not allowed to attend the presidential inauguration due to both security and public health concerns. As of Inauguration Day, more than 400,000 Americans had died from COVID-19.

Biden’s remarks acknowledged the magnitude of crises he will have to address coming into office.

“We are entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus,” the president said, offering a silent prayer for those who have lost their lives to the pandemic.

“A raging virus, growing inequity, the sting of systemic racism,” Biden said, “we face them all at once.”