President Joe Biden may have just trolled Donald Trump and he did it with a simple three-word tweet:
Biden’s tweet was one of several sent from his account and from the White House’s account lauding a bipartisan deal on an infrastructure plan. But the phrasing of his tweet referred to a running joke in Washington from the former guy’s era.
Trump held an “infrastructure week” in 2017 and spent much of the time attacking the mayor of London and James Comey, the former FBI director he fired who was testifying before Congress at around the same time. The week ended with no legislation and other attempts at “infrastructure week” similarly went nowhere.
Politico reported that Trump was so angry this week over Biden’s infrastructure success that he was working behind the scenes to sabotage the deal.
Twitter users couldn’t help but enjoy the presidential trolling: