President Joe Biden may have just trolled Donald Trump and he did it with a simple three-word tweet:

Biden’s tweet was one of several sent from his account and from the White House’s account lauding a bipartisan deal on an infrastructure plan. But the phrasing of his tweet referred to a running joke in Washington from the former guy’s era.

Trump held an “infrastructure week” in 2017 and spent much of the time attacking the mayor of London and James Comey, the former FBI director he fired who was testifying before Congress at around the same time. The week ended with no legislation and other attempts at “infrastructure week” similarly went nowhere.

Politico reported that Trump was so angry this week over Biden’s infrastructure success that he was working behind the scenes to sabotage the deal.

Twitter users couldn’t help but enjoy the presidential trolling:

Nothing feels as good on a hot summer day as a little cool shade... https://t.co/AxA3rlwzZo — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 28, 2021

whoever hit "send" on this tweet must have felt THE MOST satisfaction https://t.co/irloz586dl — Mikell Taylor (@MikellTaylor) July 28, 2021

Solar eclipse level of shade here. Heh. https://t.co/11OzijwMbk — Social Distance Bard (@textualdeviance) July 28, 2021

After all these years and a million "infrastructure week" jokes, it's finally here! Thank you, @POTUS! https://t.co/3zgtUJcwJs — roby d'obbey 💉💉🌿 (@robydobbey) July 28, 2021

Come on, Joe, make a tweet that just says "The art of the deal" when you sign this. Do it. https://t.co/lnrMT8xGTA — ExecutiveOtaku (@ExecutiveOtaku) July 29, 2021

Desire to tweet this may have outweighed that of sealing the deal itself https://t.co/zyVzpqipUa — Liam Denning (@liamdenning) July 28, 2021

because the one and only thing Trump knows about this deal is that Biden achieving what he couldn't makes him look bad https://t.co/FN8immAdCj — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 29, 2021

I can’t believe we have an infrastructure week that’s actually about infrastructure where legislation may actually get passed https://t.co/JhZc1RouJH — Aditi Juneja (@AditiJuneja3) July 28, 2021

HOLY SHIT



It's finally infrastructure week! https://t.co/KKAHXehMVv — imma green mountain girl 🇺🇸 (@debbiram) July 29, 2021