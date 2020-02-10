Late Shows Cook Up Their Own Bizarre Biden-Style 'Pony Soldier' Insults

Former Vice President Joe Biden left people mystified with an oddball insult directed at an audience member over the weekend ... and the late-night shows can’t get enough of it.

Biden jokingly called a voter who asked about his poor performance in the Iowa caucuses a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

He has used the line in the past, saying it’s from the 1953 John Wayne flick “Hondo,” although that line doesn’t appear in the script.

Regardless of where it originated, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert wondered how in the heck Biden settled on that particular ― and very specific ― set of words.

Then, Colbert guessed at what others insults the former vice president had considered:

TONIGHT: Joe Biden has had some weird moments on the campaign trail this week, even by Joe Biden’s standards. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/ApcEFYDO87 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 11, 2020

Trevor Noah’s “Daily Show” team took it a step further.

They constructed a Twitter bot that will hurl a Bidenesque insult at anyone who tweets BidenInsultBot:

Eat the cake, ya dog-faced pigeon kisser — Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) February 10, 2020