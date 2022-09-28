Whoops!

While speaking at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health on Wednesday, President Joe Biden gave a much-deserved shout-out to Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican who served as co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus.

That’s “served” in the past tense. Walorski died in August.

“I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Rep. McGovern, Sen. Braun, Sen. Booker, Rep. ― Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?” the president asked in his opening comments. “She must not be here.”

Indeed, Rep. Walorski was not there. The White House even released a statement after her death saying administration officials were “shocked and saddened” by her passing.

Biden’s gaffes have always generated headlines. In 2008, the then-senator tried to give Missouri state Sen. Chuck Graham special recognition during a campaign event.

“Chuck, stand up, let the people see you,” he encouraged the politician before realizing Graham used a wheelchair. Suddenly aware of his mistake, Biden encouraged the crowd to “stand up for Chuck” instead.”

Of course, Biden is not alone in his verbal misadventures as president. First lady Jill Biden would argue that “After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word gaffe.”