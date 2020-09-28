Jill Biden has no time for people calling out her husband, Democratic presidential Joe Biden, and his mistakes “after Donald Trump.”

The former second lady of the U.S. talked to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday and refused to entertain a question about gaffes made by her spouse.

Tapper said to Biden: “Your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe.”

Immediately, she shut him down: “Oh, you can’t even go there. After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word gaffe.”

She went on to say, “Nope. Done. It’s gone,” leading Tapper to ask, “The gaffe issue is over?”

“Over, so over,” she responded.

As Tuesday’s first debate between the two candidates has drawn near, Trump increasingly has been making disparaging remarks about Joe Biden’s mental state and age (the two are only a few years apart; Trump is 74, Biden 77).

In addition to calling his challenger nicknames like “Sleepy Joe” and “Slow Joe,” Trump and his campaign put out an ad asking “Did something happen to Joe Biden?” It compared clips of Biden “verbally stumbling” in 2020 to smoother appearances he made in 2015 and 2016.

Last week, Trump told supporters in Pittsburgh that Biden “doesn’t know where the hell he is” and “doesn’t know he’s alive.” At another campaign rally Saturday night in Pennsylvania, Trump called Biden a “dumb guy.”

And in a tweet this weekend, the president questioned whether Biden is on drugs.

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

Biden and his campaign scoffed at Trump’s insults and accusations, saying in a statement that the former vice president “intends to deliver his debate answers in words. If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it. We’d expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn’t make a plan to stop COVID-19.”

During the CNN interview, Jill Biden told Tapper that her husband is “ready” to go up against Trump in the debate.

“Oh, my gosh, yes, he’s ready. You know, one of the things I am excited for is when the American people see Joe Biden up there on that stage, they’re going to see what a president looks like, someone who is, like I’m saying, calm, steady, strong, resilient,” she said. “It’s like night and day between the two candidates. And so I can’t wait for the American people to see Joe, to see that statesman up there in front of the American public.”