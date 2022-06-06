Biden To Tape His First In-Studio Late Night Interview As President

President Joe Biden will appear on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday.
The visit will mark his first in-studio late night appearance as president. He’ll tape the interview in Los Angeles, where he’ll be for the Summit of the Americas.
Kimmel announced the appearance in a tweet Sunday.
Biden made his first late-night appearance in December, virtually visiting “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” He last visited Kimmel’s show in September 2019, according to Variety.
Advertisement
Biden’s interview with Kimmel will air Wednesday, June 8, on ABC.