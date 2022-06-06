Biden To Tape His First In-Studio Late Night Interview As President

President Joe Biden will appear on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday.

The visit will mark his first in-studio late night appearance as president. He’ll tape the interview in Los Angeles, where he’ll be for the Summit of the Americas.

Kimmel announced the appearance in a tweet Sunday.

Biden made his first late-night appearance in December, virtually visiting “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” He last visited Kimmel’s show in September 2019, according to Variety.

