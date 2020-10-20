POLITICS

Joe Biden Sends Birthday Wishes To Kamala Harris — And Hints At Next Year

The former vice president tweeted a birthday message to, possibly, the future one.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden may be in the last days of a heated presidential campaign, but that didn’t stop him from wishing his running mate a happy birthday.

Kamala Harris turned 56 on Tuesday and the former vice president tweeted a birthday message to, possibly, the future one.

Spoiler alert: Biden suggested next year’s birthday might be a little more extravagant.

Other people joined Biden in wishing a happy birthday to Harris.

