Twitter Users Suspect Biden And Harris Dissed Kanye West With Walkout Song

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris may be running against President Donald Trump, but they may also be throwing a little shade toward an ostensible presidential contender: Kanye West.
The Democratic candidates for president and vice-president, after their first rally as a newly minted ticket, walked off the stage in Delaware to the strains of “Move On Up,” a 1970 song by soul legend Curtis Mayfield. That caused some Twitter users to suspect a hidden reason for the song choice beyond its aspirational title.
Since West sampled “Move On Up” in his hit, “Touch The Sky,” many Twitter users wondered if the track was chosen to purposely diss the rapper ― widely seen as running for White House in fits and starts just to siphon support from Biden.
Some conceded the song choice may not have been intentionally targeting West, but still found it funny.
At least one person suggested that the choice of “Move On Up” set up a huge challenge for the Trump campaign in the fall.