Historic Photos From Joe Biden And Kamala Harris’ Inauguration Day Ceremony

The day is finally here. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president during a historic inauguration ceremony.
Images from the U.S. Capitol show a scene that is drastically different from previous inaugurations due to security concerns and the global coronavirus pandemic. Crowds are replaced by thousands of flags on the National Mall and socially distanced seating for guests attending the ceremony in person.
See the latest photos from the inauguration ceremony below.
Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President during his inauguration.
Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President of the United States.
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration.
Lady Gaga arrives to sing the National Anthem.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden greets former U.S. President Barack Obama upon arriving.
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff applaud arrival of President-elect Joe Biden to his inauguration.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at his inauguration.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden meet with others at the inauguration.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive.
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff wave.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive to the inauguration.
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive to the inauguration.
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman arrives at the inauguration.
Former U.S. President George W. Bush and Rep. Jim Clyburn talk at the inauguration.
Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence arrive.
Former U.S. President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive to the inauguration.
Doug Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive at the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration.
Members of the National Guard look on as American flags decorate the “Field of Flags” at the National Mall ahead of the inauguration.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden.
Flags decorate the “Field of Flags” at the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol.
Former President Barack Obama, and former first lady Michele Obama arrive.
A member of the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” looks on ahead of the inauguration.
The military band assembles before the inauguration.
The Seal of the President is hung as preparations are made on the morning of the 59th presidential inauguration ceremony.
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a church service before his presidential inauguration, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Washington.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.