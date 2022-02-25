Joe Biden Picks Ketanji Brown Jackson For The Supreme Court

“Too often, past presidents have communicated through their judicial nominations that in order to be appointed to a prestigious federal judgeship, a lawyer should spend their career working at a corporate law firm or as a prosecutor,” reads a letter to Biden last week from the Black Public Defender Association, the National Association for Public Defense, The Legal Aid Society and others. “By nominating a former public defender to the highest court in the country, you would make clear that you believe defending the rights of people who cannot afford a lawyer is just as valuable as representing the wealthiest Americans.”

Jackson has already shown that she can pick up at least some GOP support in the Senate. When she was confirmed to her current judgeship last year, three Republicans joined Democrats in voting to confirm her: Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska). When the Senate confirmed Jackson to her previous seat on the U.S. district court in 2013, it was by a unanimous vote.