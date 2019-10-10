Joe Biden Recalls 'Gay, Gay Bathhouses,' 24/7 Sex, And People Are So Confused

On prime-time television Thursday night, Joe Biden reminisced about a time when LGBTQ discourse was all about “gay bathhouses” and ”round-the-clock sex” ― and viewers were not sure how to feel about it.

The former vice president made the comments to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who was moderating the Los Angeles town hall event, a forum for nine Democratic presidential candidates to discuss LGBTQ issues.

After going on a tangent about stereotypes surrounding gay people, Biden concluded with a reflection on how the discourse about homosexuality had changed in recent years, compared with about two decades ago:

The LGBTQ Town Hall went great for Biden, uh pic.twitter.com/QUjQlJI1Xg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 11, 2019

“Remember, Anderson? Back 15, 20 years ago, when we talked about this in San Francisco, it was all about, well, gay bathhouses. It was all about round-the-clock sex. Come on, man. Gay couples are more likely to stay together longer than heterosexual couples,” he said.

On a more serious note, Biden also discussed curtailing foreign assistance to countries who discriminate against LGBTQ citizens, the importance of passing the Equality Act in order to reduce hate crimes and protecting transgender people’s right to join the military.

At one point, he referenced a time when he “came out” but rolled with the joke and walked across the stage to put his arm around Cooper, who is gay.

“Well, that would be news,” Cooper joked back. “I kind of figured it out a while ago.”

People on Twitter were very confused by, well, all of it. Although, there was one resounding thing viewers could agree with that they wanted out of this: A remix of “gay, gay, gay bathhouses.” It was quickly delivered:

gay, gay, gay bathhouses



(i got real stoned and made the remix) pic.twitter.com/4reebFaIpH — the housing market 👻💀 (@peterjgowan) October 11, 2019

“San Francisco! Gay bathhouses! Round the clock sex!” - Biden, somehow — Melissa Gira Grant (@melissagira) October 11, 2019

So Joe Biden's response to addressing the HIV disparity for queer POC had these points:



-HIV descrimination is wrong

-Pete Buttigieg "knows the most" about the subject

-Being gay (including being femme) is normalized now

-Bathhouses are bad but gays arent about that now — Ancient Otter Bear (@gnerdalert) October 11, 2019

Listen I would have been fine going my entire life without hearing Joe Biden day “gay bathhouses! Round the clock sex!” but here we are.



Anyways, go to a bathhouse and have as much sex as you want. Queer liberation doesn’t mean monogamy! — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) October 11, 2019