Joe Biden Recalls 'Gay, Gay Bathhouses,' 24/7 Sex, And People Are So Confused

On prime-time television Thursday night, Joe Biden reminisced about a time when LGBTQ discourse was all about “gay bathhouses” and ”round-the-clock sex” ― and viewers were not sure how to feel about it.
The former vice president made the comments to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who was moderating the Los Angeles town hall event, a forum for nine Democratic presidential candidates to discuss LGBTQ issues.
After going on a tangent about stereotypes surrounding gay people, Biden concluded with a reflection on how the discourse about homosexuality had changed in recent years, compared with about two decades ago:
“Remember, Anderson? Back 15, 20 years ago, when we talked about this in San Francisco, it was all about, well, gay bathhouses. It was all about round-the-clock sex. Come on, man. Gay couples are more likely to stay together longer than heterosexual couples,” he said.
On a more serious note, Biden also discussed curtailing foreign assistance to countries who discriminate against LGBTQ citizens, the importance of passing the Equality Act in order to reduce hate crimes and protecting transgender people’s right to join the military.
At one point, he referenced a time when he “came out” but rolled with the joke and walked across the stage to put his arm around Cooper, who is gay.
“Well, that would be news,” Cooper joked back. “I kind of figured it out a while ago.”
People on Twitter were very confused by, well, all of it. Although, there was one resounding thing viewers could agree with that they wanted out of this: A remix of “gay, gay, gay bathhouses.” It was quickly delivered: