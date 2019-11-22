Joe Biden Is 'Disappointed And Angered' By Lindsey Graham's Investigation

Two words described Joe Biden’s reaction to the news that old friend Lindsey Graham had launched an investigation of him and of his son Hunter’s work in Ukraine: “disappointed” and “angered.”

Graham’s investigation indulges an unsubstantiated right-wing theory that Biden pushed Ukraine to fire a prosecutor in order to shield Hunter, who was serving on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukranian natural gas company, at the time.

Biden told CNN’s Don Lemon that he believed Graham was being coerced into doing the investigation.

They have Graham “under their thumb right now,” Biden said. “They know he knows if he comes out against [Donald] Trump, he’s got a real tough road for reelection.”

Biden didn’t mince words about how being investigated by a friend who once called him “as good a man as God ever created” made him feel.

“Number one. I am disappointed, and, quite frankly I’m angered by the fact that he knows me,” Biden said. “He knows my son. He knows there’s nothing to this. Trump is now essentially holding power over him that even the Ukrainians wouldn’t yield to.”

Biden predicts things aren’t going to end well for Graham.

“Lindsey is about to go down in a way I think he’s going to regret his whole life,” Biden said, before addressing his old friend from the Senate personally.

“Lindsey, I’m just embarrassed by what you’re doing ― for you! I mean, my lord,” Biden said.

You can see the exchange below. CNN analyst Gloria Borger speculated at the end of the clip that Biden feels especially “betrayed” by Graham since one of his campaign arguments is that he will be able to work with Republicans.

“I’m just embarrassed by what you’re doing, for you. I mean, my Lord!” says Joe Biden, addressing Sen. Lindsey Graham’s move to seek documents related to Hunter Biden’s previous work in Ukraine. https://t.co/qxFE4LMRWL pic.twitter.com/OjamLUIuxC — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 22, 2019