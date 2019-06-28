Joe Biden Loses Support From Top Donor After Segregationist, Hyde Amendment Comments: Report

“At least there was some civility,” Biden said at a New York City fundraising event. “We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today, you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.”

Congressional Democrats gave mixed responses to the comments, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) coming to Biden’s defense.

“Joe Biden is authentic,” Pelosi said. “He considers certain things a resource, that he has worked across the aisle. That’s what he was saying. That’s not what this election is about.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) tore into Biden during a primary debate Thursday evening for speaking supportively of the late Sens. James Eastland (D-Miss.) and Herman Talmadge (D-Ga.). Eastland reportedly advocated for the genocide of black Americans.

“I do not believe you are a racist. And I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” Harris said on the debate stage, where she was the only black candidate. “But it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.”

And although Biden reversed his stance on the Hyde Amendment in early June, his critics dinged him for taking so long to do so. The amendment prohibits any federal funds from going toward abortion care, and Biden ― who has not always been a strong backer of abortion rights ― has supported it since his days serving as a senator from Delaware in the 1970s.