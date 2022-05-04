Biden: MAGA Crowd 'Most Extreme Political Organization' In Recent American History

President Joe Biden on Wednesday referred to the Trump-led “MAGA” crowd as “the most extreme political organization” in “recent American history.”

The comment came in response to a question about the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, which, as written, also attacks landmark LGBTQ civil rights cases.

“This is about a lot more than abortion,” Biden said, taking questions in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. “The idea that somehow there is no right of privacy ... What happens if you have a state that changes the law, saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children.”

“Is that legit under the way the [Supreme Court] decision is written?” he continued. “What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history, in recent American history.”

MAGA is shorthand for former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

The comments align with earlier statements the president made about the increasingly radical elements in the Republican Party, whose figurehead attempted to overthrow the republic in order to remain in power.

“This ain’t your father’s Republican Party,” Biden said last month, after audio emerged showing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) brazenly lied about his reaction to the Jan. 6 insurrection, when he planned to tell Trump to resign.