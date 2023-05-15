What's Hot

'Succession' Made A Fictional Election Feel Almost As Stressful As The Real Thing

Joe Biden Open To Stricter Work Requirements For Federal Aid

Former GOP Rep. Goes Low In Trashing Trump-Biden Rematch For 2024

Guitarist Reveals How 1 Of Pink Floyd's Most Haunting Sounds Was A Mistake

Riley Keough Pays Tribute To 'Loving Mama' Lisa Marie Presley On Mother's Day

Ja Morant Is Suspended For Another Gun Incident On Social Media

Chuck Todd Points Out Why Republicans 'Haven't Figured Out How To Take On' Trump

Chris Murphy Predicts 'Popular Revolt' If Supreme Court Blocks Universal Background Checks

This New True-Crime Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating

Jennifer Lopez's New Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

College Player Avoids Tag With WTF Superman Move

PoliticsJoe Biden Hunter BidenAshley Biden

Joe Biden Watches Granddaughter Maisy Biden Graduate From UPenn

Some students waved at the president and took photos, but other than that, the president was just another face in the crowd, albeit a very recognizable one.
Chris Megerian

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Biden took a brief break from being president on Monday to focus on being “pop,” attending his granddaughter Maisy Biden’s graduation from the University of Pennsylvania.

Maisy is the youngest daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, who both attended the ceremony. Also present were Maisy’s older sisters, Naomi and Finnegan, and first lady Jill Biden, and the Bidens’ daughter, Ashley Biden.

Before the commencement, some students waved at the president and took photos. He waved back and pumped his fist. But other than that, Biden was just another face in the crowd, albeit a very recognizable one. The family sat stage left, apart from the rest of the audience.

Idina Menzel, the actress and singer, gave the commencement address, even belting out a few lines of a song from the musical “Rent.”

After the ceremony, Biden and his family went to a lunch at a Vietnamese restaurant.

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close