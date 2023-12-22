Joe Biden Meets Mariah Carey At White House And Makes A Big Production Out Of It

President Joe Biden and Mariah Carey met at the White House in a video shared Thursday, turning small talk into a big tour of the Christmas decorations set to the pop diva’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” (Watch it below.)
In the clip posted to Biden’s X account, the often-dubbed “Queen of Christmas” shakes hands with the commander in chief and they express their mutual admiration. “I’m a fan,” he says. “I’m a fan,” she replies.
“I want you to know,” says the president, who then plays “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on his phone. “Oh, we love it,” Carey responds.
“Come on,” the president says. Carey then mouths the “I” in her signature holiday song and off they go to explore the seasonal adornments inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as her hit rings out out.
She and her 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe are shown posing for a photo with Biden and then Carey hangs an ornament from the tree. “That’s perfect,” she proclaims.
Carey performed in nearby Baltimore on Dec. 15 and visited Biden sometime “last week,” she said. She chronicled the moment with snaps on Instagram, writing: “I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season! While there, we got to see all the festive decor and spread some cheer!”