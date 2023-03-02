What's Hot

Rupert Murdoch Might've Gutted Fox News' Best Dominion Defense, Ex-Prosecutor Says

Reason For Hoda Kotb's Absence On 'Today' Finally Explained

Chris Pine Finally Reveals What Harry Styles Said To Him During 'Spitgate' Debacle

Intel Agencies: No Sign Adversaries Behind 'Havana Syndrome'

Pedro Pascal Is Adorably Shocked Sarah Michelle Gellar Posted About Him

Another Republican Lawmaker Trying To Ban Drag Shows Apparently Once Dressed In Drag

The Republican War On LGBTQ People Has Gone Even Further

Sirhan Sirhan, Man Who Killed Robert F. Kennedy, Denied Parole By California Board

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Confirm They've Been Asked To Vacate Their U.K. Home

Long-Lost Ship Found In Lake Huron, Confirming Tragic Story

Ben Kweller Announces Death Of 16-Year-Old Son Dorian: 'We're In Complete Shock'

Frisbee Dog Drops Deuce On Basketball Court — And Crowd Goes Wild

PoliticsDonald TrumpJoe Biden Marjorie Taylor Greene

Joe Biden Gets Big Laughs With Another Zinger For Marjorie Taylor Greene

The president mocked the conspiracy theorist lawmaker for a second day in a row.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

President Joe Biden took aim at conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for a second day in a row, telling a crowd on Wednesday that her antics will “have a lot of Republicans running our way.”

The crowd laughed.

“Isn’t she amazing?” he asked at a Democratic event in Baltimore, adding: “Oof!”

The audience laughed some more ― then Biden noted that Greene recently blamed him for a fentanyl death that took place during Donald Trump’s presidency:

Biden also played Greene for laughs on Tuesday, but used fewer words. When he mentioned her name, he made the sign of the cross. Instead of delivering a zinger, he said: “I’m gonna be good.”

Greene, who spoke last year at a white nationalist event, is a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has rewarded her loyalty with some plum committee assignments. She has lately been pushing a widely panned idea of a “national divorce” separating red states from blue ones.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community