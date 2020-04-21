Joe Biden Says He'd Pick Michelle Obama As Running Mate 'In A Heartbeat'

Joe Biden said Monday he’d pick former first lady Michelle Obama as his running mate “in a heartbeat” if she were willing.

“I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden told KDKA in an online interview Monday. (Watch portions above.) “She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman.”

However, Biden added: “I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again.”

The former first lady has repeatedly said she’s not interested in running for office, but her name has been bandied about as a vice president on the Democratic ticket.

As for more realistic choices, Biden said he’s committed to choosing a woman but is not focused on a woman of color.

“There are a number of qualified women out there,” he said.

The Hill noted that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) said she would say yes and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said she’d be “honored” if asked to join the ticket.