‘Oh God, I Miss Him’: Biden Shades Trump Without Even Using His Name

President Joe Biden cast a little shade on his predecessor on Thursday when asked during a news conference if he plans to seek reelection in 2024.

One reporter noted that former President Donald Trump set up his reelection campaign almost immediately after taking office and asked if Biden planned to do the same.

“My predecessor needed to,” Biden cracked, then brought down the shade: “My predecessor. Oh God, I miss him.”

Biden confirmed he plans to seek reelection, then added a caveat.

“I’m a great respecter of fate,” he said. “I’ve never been able to plan four and a half, three and a half years ahead for certain.”

Biden mentioned Trump by name about eight times during the hourlong news conference ― mostly during a discussion of immigration ― but overall hasn’t used the “T” word much since taking office.

“I’m tired of talking about Donald Trump,” Biden said at a town hall event last month. “I don’t want to talk about him anymore.”

During that same event, Biden referred to his predecessor as “the former guy,” a nickname that’s still used by Trump critics on social media.