President Joe Biden will host his first meeting with Republican and Democratic leadership from the House and Senate since taking office on Wednesday, ahead of a critical period in Congress for his agenda on issues like infrastructure, gun control and police reform.

The highly anticipated sit-down at the White House will include Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who last week said he was “100% focused on stopping” Biden’s administration, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), a top ally of former President Donald who voted to overturn Biden’s election in Congress.

Wednesday’s trip to the Oval Office for McCarthy and McConnell is the first since the president was inaugurated in January. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who also will attend, have previously met with Biden at the White House.

Biden has said he would like to work with both parties to fix the many issues facing the country, such as crumbling roads, bridges, and waterways. But his plans to overhaul the nation’s infrastructure and create jobs ― totaling over $4 trillion ― face fierce GOP opposition in Congress. Top GOP lawmakers this week reiterated what they see is a red line against any bipartisan deal ― a tax increase on corporations and wealthy Americans.

For Democrats, who control both legislative chambers, reaching a bipartisan agreement is preferred, but not necessarily required. The party can muscle through an infrastructure bill on a party-line vote with a simple majority in the Senate. But going alone has its risks, including getting every Democrat to agree what the bill should include and how to pay for it. Already, Democrats in the House and Senate are jockeying over tax increases in the package.

Wednesday’s meeting with top Republicans will test Biden’s reputation as a deal-maker ― as well as his campaign trail optimism about the Republican Party turning a page post-Trump. Two years ago this week, for example, Biden predicted the GOP would have an “epiphany” and start working with Democrats once Trump was out of office.

“The thing that will fundamentally change things is with Donald Trump out of the White House. Not a joke,” Biden said in 2019 at a campaign stop in New Hampshire. “You will see an epiphany occur among many of my Republican friends.”

There’s been little evidence of an epiphany so far, however. Although there have been fresh negotiations in Congress over police reform and gun safety, a deal on either deeply contentious issue has proved elusive.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, House Republicans voted to oust from their leadership Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), a staunch conservative who refused to embrace Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.