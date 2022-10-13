President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled America’s national security strategy to address the geopolitical challenges facing the country and the world, including the separate threats posed by China and Russia.

The report, which every administration is required to present to Congress and was delayed due to the Ukraine war, deals with two central challenges: competitions between major world powers and dangers that every country is facing, Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, told reporters.

“This decisive decade is critical both for defining the terms of competition, particularly with the PRC [People’s Republic of China], and for getting ahead of massive challenges that if we lose the time in this decade, we will not be able to keep pace with most notably the climate crisis, but other challenges as well,” Sullivan said.

Biden said Russia and China “pose different challenges.”

He singled out China as “America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge,” adding that Beijing has used technology and its power to influence global institutions to be more open to its authoritarian regime.

China “is the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order, and increasingly the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it,” Biden explained.

At the same time, Russia is trying undermine world peace, most recently with its invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Biden said.

“Russia poses an immediate threat to the free and open international system, recklessly flouting the basic laws of the international order today, as its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has shown,” Biden said.

Biden also mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to divide Americans at home, in part by “brazenly” interfering in U.S. politics.

Biden warned Russia is likely to rely more heavily on nuclear weapons as its military falters in Ukraine, and said the U.S. is determined to deter that threat. He didn’t elaborate.

“The United States will not allow Russia, or any power, to achieve its objectives through using, or threatening to use, nuclear weapons,” he said.

In a recent interview with CNN, Biden said it would be “irresponsible” for him to explain how the U.S. would respond if Russia used a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

The president repeated his commitment to democracy worldwide and vowed to defend against the threat of authoritarianism.

“Autocrats are working overtime to undermine democracy and export a model of governance marked by repression at home and coercion abroad,” Biden said. “These competitors mistakenly believe democracy is weaker than autocracy because they fail to understand that a nation’s power springs from its people.”

Sullivan made clear that the U.S. doesn’t see “the world solely through the prism of strategic competition.”

“We are not seeking to have competition tip over into confrontation or a new Cold War,” Sullivan said. “And we are not engaging each country as simply a proxy battleground. We’re going to engage countries on their own terms and pursue an affirmative agenda to advance common interests and to promote stability and prosperity.”