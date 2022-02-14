Biden: NFL Should Exercise ‘Generic Decency’ When It Comes To Hiring

In a Sunday interview, President Joe Biden said he believes the NFL should exercise “generic decency” when it comes to hiring Black coaches.

He was responding to a question from NBC’s Lester Holt, who asked the president in a sit-down that aired during the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show, “Do you think the NFL, because of its broad influence, should be held to a higher standard when it comes to issues like this?”

Advertisement

The question came after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL in early February, accusing the league of racist hiring practices.

The NFL should be “held to a reasonable standard,” Biden said, before referencing Commissioner Roger Goodell’s recent comments on the matter.

“And, you know, the commissioner pointed out, they haven’t lived up to what they committed to, they haven’t lived up to being open about hiring more minorities to run teams ... Goodell says they’re gonna take a look at what, whether they can meet the standard,” he said.

Biden also told Holt that the NFL should want to abide by the diversity standards it has set with its players.

Advertisement

“The whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of color, as well as so diverse, that there’s not enough African American qualified coaches to quote, ‘to manage’ these NFL teams, it just seems to me that it’s a standard that they’d want to live up to,” Biden said.

“I don’t know if there’s not a requirement of law, but it’s a requirement I think of some just generic decency.”