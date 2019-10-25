Biden 'Not Worried' About Lackluster Fundraising: 'I'm The Front-Runner'

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign entered October with less than half the cash of two Democratic presidential opponents trailing him in the polls, but he said he’s not concerned.

“I [will] just flat beat them,” Biden told CBS’ “60 Minutes,” referring to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), in an interview set to air Sunday. “We’re on a course to do extremely well. I’m not worried about being able to fund this campaign. I really am not, truly.”

The latest Federal Election Commission filings show Sanders with $33.7 million in cash on hand at the end of September, and Warren with $25.7 million. Both far surpassed Biden, who had just under $9 million. Even South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has been polling well below the top three, had $23.4 million.

Polls show the still-crowded Democratic primary race has tightened as Warren has risen in the last month. Surveys released this week conflict on whether ﻿Biden or Warren leads the race.

Biden brushed off that ambiguity, too, asserting it’s him.

“I know I’m the front-runner,” he said. “Find me a national poll with a notable ― a couple exceptions. The last four that have come out. But look, this is a marathon.”

WATCH: Former Vice President Joe Biden says he is the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential race. @CBSEveningNews anchor @NorahODonnell joins us to preview this Sunday's @60Minutes interview with @JoeBiden and his wife, @DrBiden. pic.twitter.com/eUs6B0Fi0p — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 25, 2019

A CNN survey conducted last week showed Biden 15 percentage points ahead of Warren. A Quinnipiac University survey conducted around the same time showed Warren 7 points ahead of Biden.

Underscoring the uncertainty, a national HuffPost/YouGov survey taken last week shortly after the fourth Democratic debate found that 60% of Democratic voters and left-leaning independents said they believe Biden could win the general election, while 59% said the same of Warren.