Nudists Look At Joe Biden And Like What They See

Although Joe Biden is one of 20 candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, he may have a big edge with at least one demographic: The clothing-optional crowd.

Biden reportedly enjoys skinny dipping in the pool at his Delaware home, and that could be a selling point with the 18 percent of Americans who’ve engaged in that particular activity, according to the American Association of Nude Recreation.

Executive director Erich Schuttauf said the AANR is officially non-partisan and won’t endorse Biden or any other candidate. “But we do appreciate any politician who shows awareness of nude recreation,” he was quick to add.

Schuttauf acknowledged that nude recreation may not be the issue that drives his group’s members to the polls. Still, with a crowded Democratic field, candidates need to build support wherever they can.

“As I said, 18% of Americans enjoy skinny dipping,” Schuttauf said. “But where that translates to politics, people will make up their own minds.”

According to The Washington Examiner, Biden’s skinny dipping was first reported in The First Family Detail, a 2014 book about the Secret Service that noted female secret service agents were offended by it.

Biden’s nude swimming puts him among some illustrious company.

President John Quincy Adams was known for his love of nude bathing and used to swim at 5 a.m. in the Potomac River every day, perhaps to offset the stress of his office.