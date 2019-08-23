I think of where we are at the moment. You know, none of you men are old enough, uh, women are old enough, but a couple of you guys are old enough to remember. I graduated in 1968. Everybody before me was: Drop out, go to Haight-Ashbury, don’t trust anybody over 30, everybody not get involved. I’m serious. I know no woman will shake their head and acknowledge it, but you guys know what I’m talking about. Right? But then what happened? Dr. Ki— I only have two political heroes. I have one hero who was my dad, but I have two political heroes were Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy. My senior semester, they were both shot and killed. Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee. What would have happened in America?