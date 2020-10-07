During Wednesday’s vice presidential debate between Pence and his Democratic opponent, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, an insect landed on Pence’s head and hung out there for more than two minutes as millions of viewers watched on. It blew up on Twitter, where many said the winged intruder stole the show.

Biden swiftly tweeted an image of himself equipped with a fly swatter, asking voters to donate to “help this campaign fly.”

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

And his campaign’s online store was promptly stocked with merchandise for his supporters wanting “Truth Over Flies.”

And Biden made a little tweak when sharing the link to the “I Will Vote” website:

Just in case you missed it, here’s the fly for the duration of its visit.

Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020