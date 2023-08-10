Joe Biden Goes Full Dark Brandon Barking Back At Fox News' Peter Doocy

President Joe Biden let Fox News’ Peter Doocy know what he thought of his journalism skills in a sharp exchange on Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

Doocy asked the president about his son Hunter Biden’s questionable business dealings ― a constant right-wing echo in what has been a fruitless effort to link the president to them.

“There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business,” Doocy challenged at an event in Belen, New Mexico.

“I never talked business with anybody,” Biden growled. “And I knew you’d have a lousy question.”

“What makes it a lousy question? Doocy asked.

“Because it’s not true,” Biden replied.

Doocy was likely attempting to build on discounted congressional testimony by former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer, who provided no smoking gun to tie the president to wrongdoing in his son’s deals. Archer did claim, though, that Biden made small talk with his son’s associates.

Doocy has been a bee in Biden’s bonnet before. In May, Biden snidely complimented him on a “great question” when Doocy asked him about pardoning Donald Trump.

