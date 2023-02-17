Biden Is 'Healthy, Vigorous, 80-Year-Old,' Physician Declares After Exam

President Joe Biden’s physician on Thursday said the U.S. leader is “a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old” who remains fit to serve following a physical examination at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

“President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a statement after a thorough examination of the president.

Advertisement

O’Connor said the “most significant interval history” since Biden’s last physical in November 2021 was his COVID infections last year.

Biden tested positive for COVID on July 21, then experienced a rebound coronavirus case nine days later. O’Connor said the fact that Biden was fully vaccinated with two booster shots meant he only suffered mild symptoms. Biden also received the Paxlovid antiviral medication.

“The President has not experienced any residual symptoms which may be considered to be ‘Long COVID,’” O’Connor said.

O’Connor said Biden underwent skin cancer surveillance and “one small lesion” on his chest was removed and sent for biopsy testing.

Advertisement

The physician added that Biden maintains an active workout regimen at least five days a week and does not consume any alcohol or tobacco.

During the physical, Biden underwent a thorough neurological exam, which appeared to be “reassuring,” the doctor said.

“There were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s or ascending lateral sclerosis,” O’Connor said.

Biden is also receiving treatment for several other conditions, including stiffened gait and high cholesterol.

The doctor noted Biden continues to sometimes exhibit “symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux, primarily having to clear his throat more often,” adding that his lung examination remains clear.

Advertisement

Biden’s age has been the subject of scrutiny as he weighs a run for reelection. Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a potential second term, has dismissed concerns about his age, telling PBS’ Judy Woodruff in a recent interview: “Watch me.”

“Look, I’m a great respecter of fate,” he said earlier this month. “I would be completely, thoroughly honest with the American people if I thought there was any health problem, anything that would keep me from being able to do the job.”

Biden’s height was measured at 6 feet and his weight at 178 pounds.

Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., officially launched her 2024 presidential campaign this week, calling for “a new generation of leaders.”

“You shouldn’t have to be 80 years old to get to Washington,” Haley told NBC’s Craig Melvin, in a veiled jab at Biden and 2024 GOP rival Donald Trump, who is 76.