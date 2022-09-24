Joe Biden Hits Another Year-High Approval Rating In New Poll, Thanks To Women

President Joe Biden has just hit another high-water mark in his approval rating this year, riding a surge of support from women, according to a new poll.

An Emerson College poll released Friday found that 45% of voters said they approve of Biden’s performance — a 3-percentage-point increase since last month. Forty-nine percent disapprove of his performance, which is a 2-point dip from the last time around.

Biden’s approval increase “appears to be largely driven by women voters,” noted Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling. Since July, women voters’ approval of Biden has jumped 10 points, from 39% to 49%, Kimball noted.

The findings are the latest evidence that the U.S. Supreme Court’s revocation of constitutional abortion rights, to the joy of Republicans, could be a key factor in the midterm elections, especially in light of widespread anger among female voters.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45% earlier this month — driven in large part by a rebound in support from his own party. During a few bleak summer months, when gas prices peaked and lawmakers appeared deadlocked on legislation, it appeared Democrats were facing the possibility of blowout losses against the Republicans in the midterms.

In the Emerson poll, a significant segment of those surveyed (39%) ranked the economy as the most important issue in their vote, followed by threats to democracy (15%) and access to abortion (10%).