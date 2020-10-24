Biden Says He'll Be A President For All, Including Pro-Trump ‘Chumps’ At Rally

Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania that if he wins the presidency, he will work hard on behalf of all Americans — including people like the “chumps” who gathered outside the event, honked their horns, waved flags and yelled in support of President Donald Trump.
“By the way, we don’t do things like those chumps out there with the microphone are doing, the Trump guys,” Biden said at the rally at Bucks County Community College. “It’s about decency. Look, we’ve got to come together.”
Biden paraphrased President Abraham Lincoln: “A house divided cannot stand.”
“Remember what Donald Trump said when COVID-19 deaths reached 200,000 in America?” Biden asked. “He said, ‘If you look at the blue states, the Democratic governors, and just look at the red states, the Republican governors, we’re doing well.’ Well, first of all, it’s not true. The great rise has happened in most of the red states. But that’s not the point. Think of what he’s saying about what’s going on in America. He’s saying, if you live in Pennsylvania, you’re not his problem. If you live in a red state, Alabama, he may think about you.”
Trump has frequently used such language to turn his handling of the coronavirus pandemic into a partisan issue. In a September press conference, Trump accused states with Democratic governors of having “tremendous death rates,” insinuating that the United States was “really at a very low level” of COVID-19 deaths when you exclude those states. Yet at the time that Trump made these statements, deaths were about evenly divided between red and blue states.
Since July, at least 70% of new COVID-19 deaths have occurred in states with Republican governors, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.
Biden insisted that he didn’t see the presidency the same way as Trump. Even though he is running as a “proud Democrat,” Biden said he will “govern as an American president, for everybody.”
“I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do, including those chumps at the microphone out there,” Biden said. “Look, that’s the job of a president: the duty to care for everyone. The duty to heal.”
See Biden’s speech below.
