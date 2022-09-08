Joe Biden Expressed His Thoughts On Queen Elizabeth During A Video Conference

President Joe Biden followed updates about Queen Elizabeth’s health and expressed his concern to British Prime Minister Liz Truss ahead of the long-serving monarch’s death on Thursday, according to a White House spokesperson.

“The president has been briefed, of course, this morning and will be updated throughout the day,” spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in a briefing. “His and the first lady’s thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family.”

Biden conveyed his thoughts to Truss during a video conference of leaders from nations in the NATO military alliance, Kirby said.

The queen’s death was announced later Thursday. Biden has not yet issued a public statement, but canceled scheduled remarks set for soon after the news.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier Thursday that the queen’s doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” Her children ― including successor Prince Charles ― and other members of the royal family traveled to her side at Balmoral, her castle in Scotland.

The queen was on the throne of the United Kingdom for 70 years ― making her the second-longest serving monarch in history. Last year, Biden became the 13th U.S. president to meet with her.

After the queen’s death, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff, according to a spokesperson.

Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) September 8, 2022

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also weighed in on the British ruler. In Thursday morning remarks, McConnell called her “a historic friend of the United States.”

“The Senate and the American people are watching the news regarding our friends in the United Kingdom and the health of their beloved Queen Elizabeth ... as an exemplar of steady leadership and a beloved figure around the world,” McConnell said. “The decades of her reign have seen a profound deepening of the special relationship between our two countries that has literally changed the world.”

The queen called the relationship between the U.S. and its former colonial ruler a matter of “immense importance.”

In a 1976 visit to Philadelphia, she said America’s independence “should be celebrated as much in Britain as in America. ... We lost the American colonies because we lacked the statesmanship to know the right time and the manner of yielding what is impossible to keep.”