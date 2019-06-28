Joe Biden Defends Civil Rights Record After Heated Debate Exchange

He called slavery the “original sin of this nation” and blasted President Donald Trump for emboldening white supremacists.

Yet Biden also recycled a racially charged line he’s used in the past, telling a room full of black activists and labor organizers: “That kid wearing a hoodie might be the next poet laureate and not a gangbanger.”

Despite his efforts to emphasize his civil rights record, Biden’s comments about working with segregationist senators, as well as his history of supporting the Hyde Amendment, have lost him the support of at least one major donor.

Attorney and angel investor Tom McInerney said Friday he let the campaign know on June 20 that he had “pulled back my support of Biden for now.”