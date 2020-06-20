“President Trump’s consistent leadership and unprecedented actions during this challenging time has undoubtedly resonated with the American people,” Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said. “Support across the country continues to pour in, helping us to build an unparalleled operation that will deliver victories up and down the ballot in November.”

Biden’s deputy campaign manager Rufus Gifford poured cold water on RNC communications about the month’s record haul.

“Hilarious that you would claim a ‘record for the month’ of May when you get outraised in that very same month,” Gifford wrote on Twitter.